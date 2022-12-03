Abu Dhabi T10 League Eliminator: Team Abu Dhabi vs Deccan Gladiators match prediction, livestream details
Story highlights
Eliminator match of Abu Dhabi T10 League: After the league matches round, Abu Dhabi T10 league is now advancing to the qualifier 1 and Eliminator matches on Saturday, December 3. The winner of the Eliminator match will play the Qualifier 2 match of the league slated to be played tonight at 22:00 IST and 20:30 GST
Eliminator match of Abu Dhabi T10 League: After the league matches round, Abu Dhabi T10 league is now advancing to the qualifier 1 and Eliminator matches on Saturday, December 3. The winner of the Eliminator match will play the Qualifier 2 match of the league slated to be played tonight at 22:00 IST and 20:30 GST
Team Abu Dhabi will compete against the Deccan Gladiators in the eliminator match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League on Saturday, December 3. It’s going to be a thriller match, as the losing side will be eliminated from the tournament. Team Abu Dhabi finished the league match round with the third position on the points table. They concluded the season with nine points after winning four matches out of six played. They suffered a defeat against the New York Strikers in their final league match and thus failed to secure a spot in the opening qualifier. On the other hand, the Deccan Gladiators made a great start to the tournament, before getting off the track lately. They succeeded in winning four of their seven games, grabbing the fourth spot in the end. Gladiators lost their last match to the Morrisville Samp Army.
Eliminator match Team Abu Dhabi vs Deccan Gladiators match details
The eliminator match of Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 will be played between Team Abu Dhabi and the Deccan Gladiators on December 3, 2022, Saturday at 19:45 IST and 18:15 GST. The venue of the match is Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.
Eliminator match Team Abu Dhabi vs Deccan Gladiators match prediction
Both teams are coming after facing defeats in their latest league matches. To change the tide in the knockout rounds and keep their campaign alive, they will need to be at the top of their game. The Deccan Gladiators are favourites because of the strong balance in the team.
Prediction: Gladiators to grab the victory.
Eliminator match Team Abu Dhabi vs Deccan Gladiators predicted lineups
Team Abu Dhabi:
Chris Lynn (c), Alex Hales, James Vince, Brandon King, Kamran Atta (wk), Alishan Sharafu, Andrew Tye, Peter Hatzoglou, David Payne, Adil Rashid, Naveen-ul-Haq
Deccan Gladiators:
Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Nicholas Pooran (w/c), Will Smeed, Andre Russell, Suresh Raina, David Wiese, Adeel Malik, Odean Smith, Zahoor Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Joshua Little
Where to watch the Eliminator match Team Abu Dhabi vs Deccan Gladiators
The match can be viewed on Television on these channels: Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex HD, Rishtey Cineplex.
The match live stream will be available on Voot and Jio Cinema app.