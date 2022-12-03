Abu Dhabi T10 League Eliminator: Team Abu Dhabi vs Deccan Gladiators match prediction, livestream details

Team Abu Dhabi will compete against the Deccan Gladiators in the eliminator match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League on Saturday, December 3. It’s going to be a thriller match, as the losing side will be eliminated from the tournament. Team Abu Dhabi finished the league match round with the third position on the points table. They concluded the season with nine points after winning four matches out of six played. They suffered a defeat against the New York Strikers in their final league match and thus failed to secure a spot in the opening qualifier. On the other hand, the Deccan Gladiators made a great start to the tournament, before getting off the track lately. They succeeded in winning four of their seven games, grabbing the fourth spot in the end. Gladiators lost their last match to the Morrisville Samp Army.