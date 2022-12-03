Abu Dhabi T10 League Qualifier 1: New York Strikers vs Samp Army match prediction, livestream details

The stage is set for the qualifier 1 match of the Abu Dhabi T10 league 2022 between New York Strikers and Morrisville Samp Army. The current season has been a great success for the New York Strikers. They concluded the league stages at the top of the standings with six straight victories. In their last league match, the Strikers defeated Team Abu Dhabi by 7 wickets. On the other hand, the Morrisville Samp Army finished the league portion of the campaign with five victories in seven contests. With 10 points, they bagged second place on the points table. They won their final league contest against the Northern Warriors to guarantee a spot in the opening qualifier.

Qualifier 1 match New York Strikers vs Morrisville Samp Army match details

The first qualifier match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 will be played between New York Strikers and Morrisville Samp Army. The match will be played on December 03, 2022, at 17:30 IST and 16:00 GST. The venue of the match is Sheikha Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Qualifier 1 match New York Strikers vs Morrisville Samp Army match prediction

New York Strikers are in great form and appear stronger on the ground. The Strikers will be a little stronger in their upcoming match after their rigorous previous match.

Prediction: New York Strikers to reach Final after defeating Morrisville Samp Army.

Qualifier 1 match New York Strikers vs Morrisville Samp Army predicted lineups

New York Strikers

Kieron Pollard (captain), Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Tom Hartley, Wahab Riaz, Matiullah Khan, Akeal Hosein. Rashid Khan, Jordan Thompson, Muhammad Waseem, Paul Stirling, Eoin Morgan

Morrisville Samp Army

Moeen Ali (captain), Johnson Charles (wicketkeeper), Maheesh Theekshana, Anrich Nortje, Ahmed Raza. Basil Hameed, Chamika Karunaratne, Dwaine Pretorius, Shimron Hetmyer, David Miller, Karim Janat

Where to watch the Qualifier 1 match between New York Strikers and Morrisville Samp Army