'Green Book' actor Frank Vallelonga Jr found dead in New York

Hollywood actor Frank Vallelonga Jr was found dead in Bronx, New York, as per The Hollywood Reporter. He was found "unconscious and unresponsive" outside a sheet-metal factory but with no visible trauma on the morning of Monday (November 20), reported the publication.

The body was identified by the New York City Police Department. Vallelonga Jr, 60, played the role of a relative of bouncer Tony Lip or Frank Anthony Vallelonga Sr, in Peter Farrelly's Oscar-winning 2018 film 'Green Book'. Tony Lip, played by Viggo Mortensen, had been a bouncer and the real-life father of Frank Vallelonga Jr.

The film, a biographical comedy-drama, was based on the relationship between Lip, an American of Italian origin, and African-African pianist Don Shirley. During a journey through the Deep South in 1962, Lip served as the driver and bodyguard of Shirley. The story followed their burgeoning friendship as two people belonging to different cultures found common ground.