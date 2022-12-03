Morgan Stanley VP chases phone thief on foot, hands him over to police

A senior official of Morgan Stanley chased a phone thief on foot and caught him. The incident occured in Mumbai. According to the police, 41-year-old Sudhanshu Nivsarkar, who is vice president at Morgan Stanley, was sitting in an autorickshaw when his mobile phone was snatched from his hand.

The incident occurred on a busy road in the metropolis. Nivsarkar was stuck in a traffic jam. He held his phone in his left hand when the thief snatched it.

Nivsarkar immediately gave a chase and caught up with the thief but was pushed by him. He soon regained balance and continued the chase. The chase was soon over when the thief tripped and Nivsarkar, along with passerbys overpowered him to procure the phone.

Nivsarkar then called police station. A mobile police unit was sent at the scene and the thief was arrested.

The thief, 32-year-old Sagar Thakur, was roughed up by the crowd before he was handed over to the police.

“Thakur has been arrested and charged with robbery under the Indian Penal Code. We are looking into his background to check if he has similar cases registered against him in the past,” a police official said as per Hindustan Times.

