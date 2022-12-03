ugc_banner

WATCH | Senegal lawmaker hits female colleague, sparks debate on gender violence

Dakar, SenegalEdited By: Mukul SharmaUpdated: Dec 03, 2022, 02:05 PM IST

Photograph:(Twitter)

A violent brawl broke out in Senegal parliament after an opposition lawmaker slapped a female lawmaker of the ruling party.

In Senegal's parliament, a male opposition lawmaker slapped a female colleague in the face, footage that later surfaced on social media showed, sparking global debate about violence against women even at the heart of a country's power center. 

During a budget presentation, opposition member of parliament Massata Samb walked over and slapped Amy Ndiaye Gniby of the ruling Benno Bokk Yakaar (BBY) coalition, setting off a violent brawl in the parliament between members of government and opposition. 

Gniby threw a chair back at Samb before another MP tackled her to the floor. The session was suspended as lawmakers traded blows, accusations, and insults.

Senegal parliament brawl: What happened?

Samb on Thursday was addressing the assembly about comments Gniby made over the weekend in which she criticised a spiritual leader opposed to a third Sall term.

“Mister president, a deputy has stood in front of this tribune to insult someone’s marabout [spiritual leader],” said Samb.

Gniby scoffed at his remarks and declared she did not care, after which Samb walked over and hit her.

Footage of the fight has been shared widely on social media. 

Tensions on rise after July legislative election

Tensions have grown between ruling and opposition politicians since a July legislative election in which the ruling party lost its comfortable majority, damaged in part by concerns President Macky Sall will seek a third term in 2024. In Senegal, this would mean a breach of term limits set for the president. 

President Macky Sall's supporters insist on pushing a constitutional reform which would allow Sall to run again.

Earlier in September, a scuffle had broken out when parliament convened for the first time after the election as lawmakers fought over leadership of the house.

