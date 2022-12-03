AUS vs WI 2022: Nathan Lyon goes past Dale Steyn to become 9th highest wicket-taker in Tests

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon entered the list of the top ten highest wicket-takers in Test cricket during day 3 of the first Test against West Indies in Perth. During the fag end of the day, Lyon first picked up Jason Holder to equal Dale Steyn’s tally of 439 wickets then after dismissing Kemar Roach, he surpassed the protean legend to become the 9th highest wicket-taker in Test cricket. Lyon just needs three more wickets to go past India’s Ravichandran Ashwin, who has 442 scalps to his name.

Nathan Lyon is the fifth spinner and the third Australian after the late Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath to feature on the list of the top ten highest wicket-takers in Tests. While Sri Lankan spin wizard Muttiah Muralitharan is in the first spot with record 800 wickets to his name, Shane Warne (708), James Anderson (667*) and Anil Kumble (619) follow him on the list order-wise. Another England pacer Stuart Broad takes up the fifth spot with 566 wickets whereas veteran Aussie seamer Glenn McGrath is sixth on the list with 563 dismissals. West Indies legend Courtney Walsh is next with 519 wickets.

Meanwhile, the fourth day of the first Test at the new Optus Stadium is underway with the West Indies needing 498 runs to win. At lunch, the visitors were reeling at 84-0 in 30.1 overs with the captain Kraigg Braithwaite batting on 40 while the debutant Tagenarine Chanderpaul was approaching his second fifty of the match.

Marnus enters record books too