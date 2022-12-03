'Woman, life, freedom': Women from Iran's conservative province join anti-hijab protests 

In a noteworthy development, black-clad women from Iran's conservative region, Sistan-Baluchistan province, have also joined nationwide protests sparked by the custodial death of the 22-year-old woman Mahsa Amini in September.

The women-led protest began in mid-September after Mahsa Amini, 22, died after her arrest by morality police in Tehran over her inappropriate dress.

Videos were posted online showing several women in the Zahedan holding banners saying, "Woman, life, freedom."

Director of the NGO, Iran Human Rights, Mahmood Ammiry-Moghaddam on Friday said that protests in Zahedan province are 'rare' and mark a big shift. He added that the ongoing protests in the country are a beginning of a revolution for dignity in Iran.

Women and minorities, who are regarded as a second class, were empowered by these rallies to demand human rights, he added.

Baluchi women also took part in the protest as they are considered to be the 'most oppressed.'

Since the crackdown, at least 128 people have been killed in Sistan-Baluchistan. They dubbed September 30 as 'Black Friday,' as over 90 individuals were killed.

Iran's officials said that thousands of Iranians and some 40 foreigners have been detained during the protests.

