US puts Iran, China, Russia on watchlist over religious freedom for severe violations

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday (December 2) said that the US has designated China, Iran and Russia among others, as countries of particular concern under the Religious Freedom Act. In a statement, Blinken said that the countries designated as such, were engaging in or tolerated severe violations of religious freedom.

The list includes other countries also with Algeria, the Central African Republic, Comoros and Vietnam being placed on the watchlist.

Several groups, including the Kremlin-aligned Wagner Group, a private paramilitary organization that is active in Syria, Africa and Ukraine, were also designated as entities of particular concern. The Wagner group was designated over its activities in the Central African Republic, Blinken said.

"Around the world, governments and non-state actors harass, threaten, jail, and even kill individuals on account of their beliefs," Blinken said.

"The United States will not stand by in the face of these abuses."

Blinken added that Washington would welcome opportunity to meet all the governments to discuss concrete steps to be taken for their removal from the list.

Washington has increased pressure on Iran over the brutal crackdown on protesters. Women have waved and burned headscarves - mandatory under Iran's conservative dress codes - during the demonstrations that mark one of the boldest challenges to the Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution.

(With inputs from agencies)

