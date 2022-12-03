General Asim Munir kicks off Pakistan army's game of thrones with major reshuffle

Pakistan's new Army chief General Asim Munir is making his first major reshuffle in his Army staff, widely perceived to be the real power behind Islamabad's political semblance of democracy, and the development is being seen by observers as the start of building his team.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of Pakistani Army, will now be led by Major General Ahmed Sharif from the corps of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering (EME). Sharif will be the first officer from EME corps to take up the designation, although this in itself is not unprecedented. As the new head of ISPR, Sharif replaces Lt Gen Babar Iftikhar.

Why change in ISPR ranks?

This is because the ISPR Director General's position is for an officer of major general or two-star rank. Lt Gen Iftikhar, however, became a three-star general last month.

It is now reported that Lt Gen Iftikhar will head to the militarily significant fifth Corps based out of Karachi, replacing Lt Gen Muhammed Saeed as V Corps commander.

Who will be the new Chief of General Staff (CGS)?

The Chief of General Staff is the second most powerful person in the Pakistani Army. According to sources, Lt Gen Muhammad Saeed, who currently commands Karachi-headquartered fifth Corps, is poised to become the new Chief of General Staff.

Asim Munir's COAS elevation triggers premature retirements in Pak army

Pakistan Army has nine corps and three corps-level formations.

Bahawalpur-headquartered 31 Corps doesn't have a Commanding Officer after Lt Gen Faiz Hameed prematurely demitted office following Asim Munir's appointment as new Chief of Army Staff. According to sources, 31 Corps will now be commanded by Lt Gen Saqib Mehmood Malik, who is currently the Chief of Logistics Staff in Pakistan's army.

Faiz was also one of the names among six shortlisted individuals sent to the Prime Minister's Office by Rawalpindi, and thus was in running for coveted designation of army chief. After Asim Munir's appointment as Chief of Army Staff, he prematurely demitted office.

Similarly, Lt Gen Azhar Abbas also took the path of premature retirement after his name wasn't finalised from the top 6 in contention for army chief's post. He was the second most powerful man in the army as Chief of General Staff (CGS).

WATCH WION LIVE HERE