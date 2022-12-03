Joe Biden condemns Kanye West's admiration for Hitler: 'He was a demonic figure'

US President Joe Biden has urged American political leaders to actively denounce antisemitism. He made the statement in the context of former president Donald Trump hosting the Holocaust denier and far-right commentator Nick Fuentes and disgraced rapper Kanye West openly expressing admiration of Adolf Hitler after a series of statements against Jews.

On Twitter, Biden wrote, "I just want to make a few things clear: The Holocaust happened. Hitler was a demonic figure. And instead of giving it a platform, our political leaders should be calling out and rejecting antisemitism wherever it hides. Silence is complicity."

Trump had hosted West and Fuentes at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, prompting outraged reactions from even Republican Party members.

I just want to make a few things clear:



The Holocaust happened.



Hitler was a demonic figure.



And instead of giving it a platform, our political leaders should be calling out and rejecting antisemitism wherever it hides.



Silence is complicity. — President Biden (@POTUS) December 2, 2022 ×

Meanwhile, West was kicked out from Twitter for the second time in two months. In October this year, he was barred from Instagram for saying rapper Puff Daddy is controlled by Jews. He then logged in to his dormant Twitter account, sharing that he will be "going death con 3" on the jews (presumably misspelling DEFCON or defense readiness condition). He was suspended from Twitter too. He was reinstated after Elon Musk took charge of the microblogging site.

But on Friday, he shared an image of Star of David with a swastika etched inside of it. Before that, he had already earned the ire of many by saying he likes Hitler in an interview with far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

Jones was saying that he does not believe West is a Nazi and does not deserve to be demonised. To which West, his face completely covered in a black mask, countered, "Well, I see good things about Hitler also. The Jews...I love everyone, and the Jewish people are not going to tell me ‘You can love us and you can love what we are doing to you with the contracts, and you can love what we are pushing with the pornography’, but this guy that invented highways, invented the very microphone that I use as a musician, you can’t say out loud that this person ever did anything good and I am done with that."