WATCH: FIFA’s latest footage of Japan’s controversial goal vs Spain proves referee’s decision as correct

The world went into a frenzy when Japan’s controversial goal against Spain stood correct in FIFA World Cup Group-E's match on Friday night. There was a lot at stake, Japan’s qualification, Germany’s qualification, and Spain’s position on the team standings in the group. Everything took an up-side turn when Ao Tanaka’s comeback goal for Japan not only helped them beat Spain in World Cup but also sent Germany home despite them winning against Costa Rica 4-2.

FIFA, the governing body, more than 12 hours after the game got over and the team standing got sorted, released a video that proved the second goal stood correctly despite many angles showing otherwise during replays.

Other cameras may offer misleading images but on the evidence available, the whole of the ball was not out of play. pic.twitter.com/HKKEot0j1Y — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) December 2, 2022 ×

At that moment when the goal was given, the Spanish fans, German fans, and those on social media were shocked and started blasting the newly-introduced VAR technology into the game. Tweets against it started to flood in with everyone pointing fingers at the referees present on the ground and on those behind the cameras.

The result of the game saw different emotions on the ground with the Japanese fans celebrating after topping the group, while German players looked utterly disappointed despite beating Costa Rica handsomely in their final group game. The loss also handed Spain a blow as they stood second in their group despite winning their first match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 7-0 against Costa Rica. Their 1-1 draw against Germany didn’t help them in any way either.

Talking of Japan, they seemed to have impressed everyone with the two biggest upsets in this World Cup. In their group opener, they defeated Germany 2-1 and in their last match, they beat Spain 2-1 with mere 17% possession.