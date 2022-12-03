‘India is a part of me’, says Google CEO Sundar Pichai on receiving Padma Bhushan, expresses gratitude

Sundar Pichai, one of the most renowned CEOs in the world, has been awarded Padma Bhushan, one of India's highest civilian awards. India's ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu awarded the civilian award to Google and Alphabet CEO in San Francisco.

Sandhu on Twitter said, "Delighted to hand over Padma Bhushan to CEO @Google& Alphabet @sundarpichai in San Francisco. Sundar's inspirational journey from #Madurai to Mountain View, strengthening India-US economic and technology ties, reaffirms Indian talent`s contribution to global innovation."

Sundar's inspirational journey from #Madurai to Mountain View, strengthening 🇮🇳🇺🇸economic & tech. ties, reaffirms Indian talent's contribution to global innovation

After receiving the honorary award, the Google CEO in a blog post expressed his gratitude and thanked Sandhu. In the blog post, Pichai said he is fortunate to grow up in a family that cherished knowledge. He said that he is blessed to have parents who sacrificed a lot to make sure that he gets opportunities to explore his interests, ANI reported.

Thank you Ambassador @SandhuTaranjitS. It was an immense honor to receive the Padma Bhushan, and to have my family there with me today. Grateful to the Indian government and the people of India.

Pichai added, "India is a part of me. I carry it wherever I go. (Unlike this beautiful award which I will keep somewhere safe)."

The Google CEO also appreciated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Digital India vision, saying that he has certainly been an accelerator in the process. Pichai said that he felt proud of the investment that he had made in the digital vision project. They recently announced an investment of $10 billion in India to make internet access easy and build products for India's unique needs using AI.

Talking about India, he said that out of 24 languages on Google Translator, eight of them are native to India.

He added, "We're also investing deeply in digital skilling, and have trained over 1 million women through our Women Will Entrepreneurship Programme and over 55,000 teachers in partnership with the government and local organisations. We've also sponsored over 100,000 Google Career Certificate sponsorships in collaboration with the NASSCOM Foundation and Tata Strive."

Pichai said that he is looking forward to continuing a great partnership between Google and India.

