'RRR' Oscar campaign gets a huge boost: SS Rajamouli takes Best Director award at New York Film Critics Awards

The Oscar campaign of SS Rajamouli's colonial India-set Telugu epic action drama film 'RRR' just got a shot in the arm as the director won the 'Best Director' trophy at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards. The surprise win has increased the Oscar chances of NT Rama Rao Jr and Ram Charan film. The film was disappointingly not officially submitted to the Academy by the Indian government for the Best International Feature category. However, Rajamouli has submitted the film to the Oscars in 14 categories in 'For Your Consideration' campaign. Meanwhile, Charlotte Wells' 'Aftersun' was deemed the best first film by the jury.

Ke Huy Quan and Keke Palmer won the Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress award, respectively, for 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' and 'Nope'.

'RRR' is being promoted to take the Oscar statuette in the Best Supporting Actor), Best Supporting Actress (Alia Bhatt), Screenplay, Original Song, Score, Editing, Cinematography, Sound, Production Design, VFX, and other categories.

'RRR' has been a worldwide phenomenon. Many Hollywood luminaries have praised the film. It has been a hit for critics as well. Wion's film critic Shomini Sen called the film a 'superhero film set in pre-independent India'. She wrote, "'RRR' is a superhero fantasy film. Best not to compare it to Rajamouli's immensely successful 'Baahubali' franchise and it isn't even as sharp as 'Eega'. It was perhaps set out to be a masala entertainer and it is just that. But could a filmmaker of SS Rajamouli's stature have made a film with a more coherent plotline? Yes for sure."

'RRR' follows two real-life revolutionaries who took on the might of the British Empire in the early 20th century. Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Rama Rao) join forces in 1920 to fight the colonialists. The film was a hit in India, but it was the Netflix release in the United States and other regions of the world that really made the film blow up big time. And then, everyone from comedians to actors to filmmakers in Hollywood fell under the spell cast by Rajamouli, who had similarly enjoyed rapturous responses the world over for his 'Baahubali' movies,