'Had no reservations at all': Kate Winslet on reuniting with James Cameron in 'Avatar The Way of Water'

'Avatar: The Way of Water' was easily the most-awaited project of the year, and it is only a few days away. James Cameron returns to the big screen as a director after more than a decade. The film has a huge ensemble cast, with several new names joining the franchise. Among them is Kate Winslet, who worked with Cameron in 'Titanic'. In a recent interview, Winslet revealed what prompted her to accept the offer.

While speaking to Empire magazine, she said she loved the first movie. "The deeper themes it conveys about our declining planet, were extremely poignant, and that mattered to me. So, I had no reservations at all. Plus, I was jumping into a well-oiled machine, so I was excited to think that everything they had learned as filmmakers from the first movie, would have only been ironed out and amplified in its second go around. And that's fun!" she said.

In the answer to another question, she said that Cameron remains a "perfectionist" and that "part hasn't changed at all. And that is what makes his movies precise in every tiny detail. All those tiny components are huge when assembled, and it’s Jim’s vision and his determination that produces extraordinary filmmaking that will stand the test of time."

'Avatar: The Way of Water' continues the story of the mythical alien race called the Na'Vi. It brings back Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, and Matt Gerald from the first movie. Sigourney Weaver also returns, but in a different role. Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Michelle Yeoh, Brendan Cowell, Oona Chaplin, CJ Jones, and also Vin Diesel join the cast.

Cameron has also penned the script with Josh Friedman. 'The Way of Water' will be followed by at least two more sequels.

'Avatar: The Way of Water' releases on December 16, 2022.