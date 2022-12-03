Prince William met with Biden in Boston. Guess what they talked about!

US President Joe Biden met with Britain's Prince William in Boston on Friday and the two chose to go British with their choice of subject, the bad weather. It was presumably chilly and Prince William was at the John F. Kennedy Library and Museum without an overcoat. Seeing this, Biden said it was "freezing."

Prince William let out a small laugh, and informed Bidden that "when we got in Wednesday, it was pouring with rain."

Prince William was in Boston with his wife Kate for their Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony. The event aims to promote solutions to environmental challenges. William and Kate will hand out awards to five winners during the awards ceremony in Boston. Each winner will be given £1m ($1.2m) to develop their environmental projects.

Prince William wants to "supercharge" the impact of the Earthshot Prize finalists to inspire a "despairing world" that there is a way forward.

Meanwhile, Biden was in the city to attend a Democratic Party fundraiser.

The two then walked a short distance together along the edge of Boston harbour outside the library. Biden continued with his light banter and asked Prince Williams if they "were going to jump in". To which, Prince William suggested a "quick swim."

The final touches to the meeting were made inside the JFK library.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden "looks forward to spending time with Prince William." On Thursday, Biden had hosted a dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House.

"We expect that they will discuss their shared climate goals, prioritization of mental health issues and decreasing the burden of the disease," Jean-Pierre told reporters.

(With inputs from agencies)

