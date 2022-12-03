Pele develops respiratory infection following hospitalisation, remains stable

Brazilian football legend Pele has developed a respiratory infection, his doctors said Friday. Pele had been hospitalized earlier this week amid ongoing cancer treatments. The doctors said that his condition is stable and he is "showing general improvement".

"The medical team diagnosed him with a respiratory infection, which is being treated with antibiotics," the hospital said in a statement.

"The patient's response has been adequate, and he remains in a standard room," not intensive care, it said.

The 82-year-old has been suffering from bad health for the past few years. He was hospitalised Tuesday in Sao Paulo for a "reevaluation" of the chemotherapy he has been undergoing since surgery to remove a colon tumor in September 2021.

"He is stable and his health is showing general improvement. (He) will remain in the hospital in the coming days to continue treatment," the hospital added.

After ESPN Brasil reported that Pele had again been admitted to Albert Einstein Hospital with complaints of "general swelling", his daughter Kely Nascimento posted on Instagram that this was no case of any surprise or emergency.

"Lots of alarm in the media today concerning my dad's health. He is in the hospital regulating medication," Nascimento wrote. "There is no emergency or new dire prediction. I will be there for New Years and promise to post some pictures."

While Pele hasn't made many public appearances in recent times, he stays connected to his fans through social media.

On Thursday, he took to Instagram to thank well-wishers for their messages, posting a picture from World Cup host country Qatar, where his picture was projected in lights on a building with the message, "Get well soon."

"It's always nice to receive positive messages like this. Thanks to Qatar for this tribute, and to everyone who sends me good vibes!" he wrote.

Being the only player in history to win three World Cups (1958, 1962 and 1970), Pele is considered as the greatest footballer by many people.

(With inputs from agencies)

