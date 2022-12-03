UK: Sajid Javid won't stand for MP in next general elections

Former UK chancellor and health secretary Sajid Javid has decided not to stand as an MP in the next general elections. The Bromsgrove MP announced the decision in a letter to Paul Uppal, chair of the Bromsgrove Conservative Association. Javid said that the decision does not affect his parliamentary activity and his duties as an MP.

Javid also said that he had been thinking about the same for some time now.

"It has been a decision I have wrestled with for some time, but I have ultimately concluded not to stand again for what would be my fifth election," he said.

"I am very proud of what we have achieved for Bromsgrove District and of my work in Parliament and Government."

While there is no requirement to hold elections for at least two more years, Javid said that the Conservative party had asked them to decide if they want to run again. This is why he came up with the decision this soon.

He said, "Being the local MP and serving in Government has been the privilege of my life and I am immensely grateful for the opportunity to serve. I always sought to make decisions in the national interest and in line with my values, and I can only hope by best was sufficient."

He added that he will "continue to support my friend the Prime Minister and the people of Bromsgrove in any way I can".

Javid was elected as MP for Bromsgrove in 2010. He then served as Home Secretary under Theresa May and was made Chancellor by Boris Johnson. He left the post after six months. Javid was made Health Secretary by Johnson after Matt Hancock resigned.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE