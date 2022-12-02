Uruguay beat Ghana but exit World Cup on goals scored; South Korea beat Portugal

Giorgian de Arrascaeta scored twice in six minutes to give Uruguay a 2-0 win over Ghana on Friday but it was not enough to prevent them crashing out of the World Cup on goals scored.

It was the first time in two decades that la Celeste have failed to reach the knockout stage.

Unable to score in their first two matches, Uruguay needed a win to advance from Group H and for already-qualified Portugal to avoid defeat by South Korea. But the Asian side's shock 2-1 win - the second goal coming in stoppage time - ensured they went through by virtue of having scored two more goals.

With South Korea tied with Portugal late in their match and Uruguay two goals up, the South American side had one foot in the last 16 before the pendulum swung in the direction of South Korea, who ahead in the table on goals scored.

Uruguay battled desperately for the decisive goals, with Ferderico Valverde going close with a volley from outside the area and Maxi Gomex having his shot saved by keeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi two minutes from time.

Uruguay went on the attack right from the start of the match and finally broke the deadlock on 26 minutes when Darwin Nunez's cross from the right was missed by two defenders and found Luis Suarez, whose low shot was spilled by the keeper for De Arrascaeta to head home from close range.

Uruguay struck again six minutes later, when Nunez flicked the ball on to Suarez, who knocked it on to De Arrascaeta to volley under the keeper.

The goals came just minutes after Ghana were awarded a penalty on in their first attack of the match, after a shot from Jordon Ayew was spilled by keeper Sergio Rochet, who pulled down by onrushing Mohammed Kudus.

Andre Ayew fired tamely at Rochet, giving Uruguay the impetus to double down on their attack.

Uruguay lacked the same kind of punch when they returned from the interval, however, and they failed to further break down Ghana and boost their goal difference, allowing South Korea to advance.

South Korea beat Portugal to squeeze into next round at World Cup

South Korea scored an added time goal to beat already-qualified Portugal 2-1 at the World Cup in a comeback win that sent the Asian side into the last 16 ahead of Uruguay on the number of goals scored.

With the clock ticking down on South Korea's time in the tournament, striker Son Heung-min ran free after a Portugal corner in added time and slipped a pass to Hwang Hee-chan who fired past Diogo Costa to spark wild celebrations

After an early opener by Ricardo Horta for Portugal, Kim Young-gwon gave the Koreans hope in the 27th minute when a corner struck Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo on the back and fell kindly for the defender to sweep the ball home.

The last-gasp victory for South Korea catapulted them from fourth to second place in Group H ahead of Uruguay, who beat Ghana 2-0 in the group's other game but failed to score enough goals to finish above the Asians. Portugal top the group.

