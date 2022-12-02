NYC is hiring! Apply if your dream job is to become a rat czar, have 'general aura of badassery'

The latest job posting by New York City Mayor Eric Adams would make the rats across the city angry as the mayor is looking for a "somewhat bloodthirsty" person with "a general aura of badassery" to become the city's rat czar. The administration will offer a salary between $120,000 to $170,000.

Adams posted the ad on his official Twitter handle, mentioning that there is nothing he hates more than rats. "If you have the drive, determination, and killer instinct needed to fight New York City’s relentless rat population — then your dream job awaits," his tweet read.

As per the job listing, the administration is looking forward to hiring someone who is ready to take charge of the city’s long-running battle against rats. The official job title is "director of rodent mitigation".

The ad reads: "The ideal candidate is highly motivated and somewhat bloodthirsty, determined to look at all solutions from various angles, including improving operational efficiency, data collection, technology innovation, trash management, and wholesale slaughter."

Rats have been a massive issue for the New York City administration for a very long time. For generations, leaders have been trying to get rid of the rodent population. However, no one has achieved 100% success. Locals have said that sightings of rats in parks, sidewalks, etc., have recently increased.

Now, people might pin their hopes on the 'director of rodent mitigation'. The job posting claimed: "Cunning, voracious, and prolific, New York City’s rats are legendary for their survival skills, but they don’t run this city – we do."

It further mentioned that the applicants must be able "to lead from the front, using hands-on techniques to exterminate rodents with authority and efficiency" and she/he must is expected to have a crafty sense of humour.

