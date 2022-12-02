WWE: COO Triple H planning to bring back former WWE superstar Eric Young

WWE COO Triple H is planning to bring back the 42-year-old superstar Eric Young to the roster, as per PWInsider. Since the time Triple H took over the creative team head role, there seems to be a sea of changes and returns happening, all for a good reason so far.

Be it Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, Dakota Kai, and Bayley to name a few, some of the popular stars have found a home back in WWE. Now, there are reports emerging that the former leader of the Sanity, a stable in WWE NXT, Eric Young is on his way back to the company. A veteran inside the wrestling ring, Eric was let go of the company during the pandemic and then he rejoined Impact Wrestling.

"Former Impact Wrestling Champion Eric Young, 42, is returning to World Wrestling Entertainment, PWInsider.com has confirmed with multiple sources."

However, there is no confirmed news as to when will that happen.

Sometime after Vince McMahon’s retirement, Triple H was handed the COO position and Eric was nothing but elated with this news. He said had Triple H been made the creative head when Eric was around, things would have been a lot different. Young further went on to say that he would anything for the cerebral assassin, Triple H.

“Things would have been way different for me [if Triple H had control at the time]. I would do anything for him. I'd run through a wall. Help him hide a dead body [laughs], whatever he asked me to do. I respect him that much,” Young said.