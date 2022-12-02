Netflix reveals 'Ginny & Georgia' season 2 premiere date

Netflix's most adored mother-and-daughter duo, 'Ginny & Georgia,' are coming back. On Friday, the streaming giant shared the first look of Season 2 along with the release date.



The coming-of-age series, created by Sarah Lambert, will release on January 5. The first season of the drama was released in February 2021.



The series stars Antonia Gentry as Ginny, a teenage girl, and Brianne Howey as her free-spirited mother. Season 2 will pick up two weeks after Ginny left the home with her brother Austin after learning that her mom murdered her ex-husband Kenny.

Talking about season 2, Lampert says, "We spent all of season 1 breaking these characters down and putting them in certain places. So, we wanted to honour that by picking up Season 2 just two weeks later. We jumped right back into where we emotionally left everyone at the end of Season 1.''

The series' official synopsis reads: "How do you live with the knowledge that your mother is a murderer? That’s what Ginny is going to have to figure out. Burdened with the new understanding that Kenny—her stepfather—didn't die of natural causes, now Ginny must deal with the fact that Georgia not only killed, she killed to protect Ginny. Georgia, on the other hand, would much prefer that the past be left in the past; after all, she’s got a wedding to plan! But the funny thing about Georgia’s past is that it never stays buried for long.''

The series also stars Diesel La Torraca, Jennifer Robertson, Felix Mallard, Sara Waisglass, Scott Porter, Raymond Ablack, Chelsea Clark, and Katie Douglas.