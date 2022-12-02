Sharon Stone's fangirling over Shah Rukh Khan at Red Sea Film Festival is all of us; watch video
What would you do if you suddenly realised you are seated next to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan? Sharon Stone seems to have the answer.
Shah Rukh Khan was one of guests of honour at the opening ceremony of the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah on Thursday night. The actor was part of a huge lineup of stars from across the world who descended for the opening ceremony of the festival which also included Kajol, AR Rahman, Sharon Stone, Priyanka Chopra, and Lucy Hale, and others.
While the festival was a starry affair, a video clip of Khan getting introduced by the host during the inaugural ceremony is going viral. Not for Khan as such but for Hollywood legend Sharon Stone who was seated next to him.
The host reportedly walked towards Khan, who was seated with other dignitaries and said, "Gentleman at the back. Did someone tell you that you look like Shah Rukh Khan?” To which the actor stood up smiled and bowed to the cheering audience. The clip shows Stone suddenly realising who she is seated next to, and saying 'oh my god' in surprise and applauding the actor. The shock and surprise on her face is evident.
Khan eventually, in his charming style, bows down and plants a kiss on Stone's hand, and sits down.
Watch the video here:
My favourite part of today's event, Sharon Stone's reaction when she realised Shah Rukh Khan is sitting next to her.. We can't blame her, can we?#ShahRukhKhan#RedSeaIFF22 pic.twitter.com/9avyz9OItc— Ann (@Unreal_Ann) December 1, 2022
Look at that lady who is sitting near Shah Rukh - her reaction is so cute! @iamsrk I totally relate haha 😭😂❤️ #RedSeaIFF22 #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/8OYWurVYsA— Samina ✨ (@SRKsSamina_) December 1, 2022
The event also saw Kajol and Khan taking the stage and sharing a line or two from their cult film 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenga'.
The actor flew to Saudi Arabia in November and recently wrapped a schedule of 'Dunki' which is being helmed by Rajkumar Hirani and co-star Taapsee Pannu. Before heading to Jeddah for the film festival, Khan also performed the Umrah at Mecca.