Sharon Stone's fangirling over Shah Rukh Khan at Red Sea Film Festival is all of us; watch video

Shah Rukh Khan was one of guests of honour at the opening ceremony of the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah on Thursday night. The actor was part of a huge lineup of stars from across the world who descended for the opening ceremony of the festival which also included Kajol, AR Rahman, Sharon Stone, Priyanka Chopra, and Lucy Hale, and others.



While the festival was a starry affair, a video clip of Khan getting introduced by the host during the inaugural ceremony is going viral. Not for Khan as such but for Hollywood legend Sharon Stone who was seated next to him.



The host reportedly walked towards Khan, who was seated with other dignitaries and said, "Gentleman at the back. Did someone tell you that you look like Shah Rukh Khan?” To which the actor stood up smiled and bowed to the cheering audience. The clip shows Stone suddenly realising who she is seated next to, and saying 'oh my god' in surprise and applauding the actor. The shock and surprise on her face is evident.



Khan eventually, in his charming style, bows down and plants a kiss on Stone's hand, and sits down.