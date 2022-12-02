Lithium ion battery waste gives a $160 million jolt to UK authorities

The world is fast moving towards using Electric vehicles, powered by Lithium-ion batteries, to wean itself off its dependence on fossil fuel. But hold on! A recent report published by BBC has set the alarm bells ringing by blaming the same lithium-ion batteries for causing too frequent life-threatening fires and explosions. Local authorities in the United Kingdom have revealed that batteries thrown in household rubbish bins cause about 700 fires every year in dustcarts and waste-processing centres, costing firefighters and waste operators some $160 million every year.

People’s ignorance blamed for the battery-related fires

Lithium-ion batteries indeed have become a preferred alternative for the world to power daily-use household items, from brushes to toys to mobile phones, over the last two decades. However, the concerns and threats linked to this trend have started to emerge now. Experts have blamed people’s ignorance for this worrying trend, as they tend to mix battery waste with regular household waste, thus denying the opportunity to waste operators to properly dispose off or recycle them.

BBC News quoted Ben Johnson, from the Environmental Services Association (ESA), as saying, "More and more people were putting devices containing these batteries in with household rubbish" or mixing them with other recycling. Now, some local NGOs are helping people find their nearest recycling centre under the initiatives to enlighten people.

Why mixing battery waste with regular household waste is lethal?

Ben Johnson further explained why the mixing of lithium batteries with regular household waste is not just dangerous but lethal too. He said, “That causes a real problem, because they have a tendency - when damaged - to explode or ignite. That can cause them to short-circuit. And of course they're then in the presence of other flammable material like plastic, paper and card and that can lead to quite big fires."

Lack of clear rules and guidelines

Experts also blame unclear rules and guidelines regarding the disposal of lithium batteries for the burgeoning menace. Fire safety experts were quoted by BBC as saying that clearer rules will guide people on how to deal with battery waste and help authorities recycle as much battery waste as possible in a safe manner.

(With inputs from agencies)