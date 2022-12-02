PM Rishi Sunak says 'racism must be confronted' after Buckingham Palace aide controversy

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Thursday that he too has experienced racism in the past as a kid and that racism must be confronted whenever someone encounters it. The comments from Prime Minister came when he was speaking to a British media outlet on Thursday. The comments came after the Buckingham Palace aide resigned from her post over her 'racist' remarks row. Though Sunak declined to comment directly on the incident but affirmed that he too has faced racism growing up in Britain.

Talking to the media, Sunak said, "The racism I experienced as a kid and a young person I don't think would happen today because our country's made incredible progress in tackling racism. But the job is never done and that's why whenever we see it we must confront it and it's right that we continually learn the lessons and move to a better future".

Also Read | Royal aide resigned after making racist comments to guest at Camilla's royal reception on domestic abuse

On Thursday, a member of the Buckingham Palace household resigned after "unacceptable" comments were made at a reception held by Queen Consort Camilla. According to Fulani, the chief executive of Sistah Space and a prominent black rights advocate for survivors of domestic abuse, she was repeatedly asked about where does she come from during the event.

After the incident, an official statement was released by Buckingham Palace in which they said that they have taken the incident seriously and had investigated it to get the full details. The statement also said that they are inviting Fulani to discuss the matter with them. "In this instance, unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments have been made. We have reached out to Ngozi Fulani on this matter, and are inviting her to discuss all elements of her experience in person if she wishes", the statement read expressing an apology to Ms. Fulani.

(With inputs from agencies)

