FIFA World Cup 2022 Rankings - points table and team standings of all groups after day 12

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table & Standings: Two groups of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Group E and Group F, went into action on day 12 of the mega event. The German team faced a major disappointment on Day 12 of the World Cup in Doha when they were eliminated early for the second consecutive tournament despite an impressive win against Costa Rica. Japan shocked Spain 2-1 to win their group for the first time ever. Morocco and Croatia from group F also secured spots in the final 16. However, after disappointing performances, Canada and Belgium will be heading home.

In the first game of the day, neither team mustered a single successful attempt at goal as Belgium and Croatia drew 0-0.

At the Al Thumama Stadium, Morocco defeated Canada by a score of 2-1 to advance to the knockout round for the first time since 1986.

Japan shocked Spain by coming from behind to defeat them 2-1 early in the second half with two goals.

Despite defeating Costa Rica 4-2, Germany failed to secure a place for itself in the round of 16.

As we now head towards the start of day 13 of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, let's have a look at the points table and team standings.

Group A

All group matches from Group A have finished and the Netherlands and Senegal have qualified for knockouts.

Here are the points table and team standings of Group A.

Teams Matches Played Win Loss Draw Points Netherlands (Q) 3 2 0 1 7 Senegal (Q) 3 2 1 0 6 Ecuador 3 1 1 1 4 Qatar 3 0 3 0 0

Group B

Likewise in Group A, the action in Group B is also wrapped up with England and the USA cruising through.

Here are the points table and team standings of Group B.

Teams Matches Played Win Loss Draw Points England (Q) 3 2 0 1 7 USA (Q) 3 1 0 2 5 Iran 3 1 2 0 3 Wales 3 0 2 1 1

Group C

Group C finished with its league matches last night only with Argentina and Poland punching their tickets for the round of 16.

Here are the points table and team standings of Group C.

Teams Matches Played Win Loss Draw Points Argentina (Q) 3 2 1 0 6 Poland (Q) 3 1 1 1 4 Mexico 3 1 1 1 4 Saudi Arabia 3 1 2 0 3

Group D

Two teams that made it to the knockouts of the FIFA World Cup 2022 from this group are France and Australia,

Here are the points table and team standings of Group D.

Teams Matches Played Win Loss Draw Points France (Q) 3 2 1 0 6 Australia (Q) 3 2 1 0 6 Tunisia 3 1 1 1 4 Denmark 3 0 2 1 1

Group E

Group E went into action on day 12 of the FIFA World Cup 2022, where Japan and Spain emerged victorious leaving Germany and Costa Rica behind in the race to the round of 16.

Here are the points table and team standings of Group E.

Teams Matches Played Win Loss Draw Points Japan (Q) 3 2 1 0 6 Spain (Q) 3 1 1 1 4 Germany 3 1 1 1 4 Costa Rica 3 1 2 0 3

Group F

Much like Group E, the Group F points table has also closed with Morocco and Croatia at the top two spots, thus reaching the knockout stages. Sadly, Belgium and Canada will be flying home shortly.

Here are the points table and team standings of Group F.

Teams Matches Played Win Loss Draw Points Morocco (Q) 3 2 0 1 7 Croatia (Q) 3 1 0 2 5 Belgium 3 1 1 1 4 Canada 3 0 3 0 0

Group G

Only Brazil from this group have made it to the next round. Who is going to be the second team will be decided during the group's last league matches on December 2.

Here are the points table and team standings of Group G.

Teams Matches Played Win Loss Draw Points Brazil (Q) 2 2 0 0 6 Switzerland 2 1 1 0 3 Cameroon 2 0 1 1 1 Serbia 2 0 1 1 1

Group H

With Portugal being the only team from this group to enter the round of 16, it remains interesting to see who follows them on Friday.

Here are the points table and team standings of Group H.

Teams Matches Played Win Loss Draw Points Portugal (Q) 2 2 0 0 6 Ghana 2 1 1 0 3 South Korea 2 0 1 1 1 Uruguay 2 0 1 1 1

Tonight in Qatar the last four group matches will be played involving the Group G and Group H.