UAE National Day 2022: Central Bank issues new Dh1,000 banknote, check what it features

In another move to celebrate UAE National Day 2022, the country's Central Bank has issued a new Dh1,000 banknote for National Day 2022. In the first half of 2023, Central Bank offices and ATMs will have make the new banknote available. The UAE Central Bank (CBUAE) on Friday introduced a new Dh1,000 banknote in honour of the country's 51st National Day that features images of some of the most significant events in recent history, including clean energy and space explorations. The new Dh1,000 note honors not just the major achievements of the UAE in recent years but also the great vision that made them possible with pictures of Sheikh Zayed, the Hope Probe, and the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant. The current Dh1,000 note will still be accepted, though.

What features in the new bank note?

The UAE's Founding Father is shown on the front in the centre of a space-themed design. The Hope Probe is directly over the space shuttle that is positioned next to his portrait. According to the CBUAE, Sheikh Zayed's 1976 visit with the founders of NASA served as the inspiration for this design. The words "Emirates Mission to Explore Mars - the Hope Probe" are written to the left of his photograph, alluding to the historic journey taken in 2021. On both sides of the banknote, an astronaut graphic serves as a security mark and symbolises the first Emirati astronaut to reach space.

The Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in Abu Dhabi is featured on the back of the note as another another success for the UAE on the international stage. The UAE's dedication to reducing carbon emissions and diversifying its energy sources is commemorated with a depiction of the plant on the back.