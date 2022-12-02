India: J&K Police bust extortion racket in South Kashmir, nab five; toy guns & pistols seized

In India, Jammu and Kashmir Police busted an extortion racket in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district. Police have arrested five accused involved in extorting money from people while impersonating as terrorists. Fake toy weapons and a vehicle—used in the commission of crime—have been recovered from their possession.

Jammu and Kashmir Police had received multiple complaints from the residents of Katrasoo, Matibugh and Tarigam and nearby areas that a group of masked men impersonating as terrorists entered their houses and threatened them with weapons thereby extorting money and taking away valuable items from them.

During the course of the investigation, a special team led by SHO PS Yaripora was constituted to probe the matter. Multiple raids were conducted at various locations to unearth the involved module.

"Generating specific information regarding the involved module, the accused persons were identified and subsequently arrested at a special checkpoint established at Yaripora Kulgam. They have been identified as Nazir Mushtaq son of Mushtaq Ahmed Malik, resident of Pinjoora Shopian, Karman Ahmad son of Mohd Ashraf Deedad, resident of Draklarn Abhama, Khalid Hussain son of Mushtaq Deedad, Rizwan Ah Deedad son of Mohd Azan and Abrar Ahmad Teedwa son of Mohd Yosuf Teedwa, residents of Sangarwani, Pulwama," said an official of Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Police recovered two toy guns, one toy pistol, two cutters, five mobile phones and five masks from their possession. Besides, the vehicle used in the commission of the crime has also been seized.

Further investigation into the matter is in progress. Police have advised people to remain vigilant and report such incidents to the nearest police stations.

