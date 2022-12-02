'That's just a time pass for...' - Ravi Shastri strongly reacts to Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma rift rumours

There isn’t a time in Indian cricket nowadays when we don’t get to hear or read about some rumours. Off many we all read or heard in the past few years, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli not getting along well off the pitch made the most headlines. Ravi Shastri, who coached India when Virat was the skipper and Rohit played as his deputy, commented on this matter. The World Cup winner himself, Ravi had known these stalwarts for a long time and rather reacted strongly to a rumoured rift.

Speaking recently on Vimal Kumar’s YouTube Channel, Ravi Shastri said all these rumours are a waste of time and there is no truth to this. He added saying he doesn’t have much time for all of this and that media personnel have made a habit of making a mess out of it.

“(Let all that talk go to hell! That's just a time pass for you guys). Everything is fine, they are making century partnerships, and you guys are making a mess. All these are petty things for me and I don't waste time on such things," said Shastri on Vimal Kumar's Youtube channel.

Kohli and Rohit have shared some incredible partnerships on the field over the years. Their contributions in the top order have given India and its fans many fond memories to cherish. With a plethora of records to their name in white-ball cricket at least, both of them stand out to be India’s best performers in the last decade.