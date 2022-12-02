Flight tickets in just 51 AED!: Wizz Air offers 50% discount to celebrate UAE National Day 2022
Story highlights
UAE National Day 2022: Wizz Air offers 5100 flight tickets for 51 AED in celebration of the 51st UAE National Day. This is available from Abu Dhabi to every destination on the airline's list.
UAE National Day 2022: Wizz Air offers 5100 flight tickets for 51 AED in celebration of the 51st UAE National Day. This is available from Abu Dhabi to every destination on the airline's list.
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, which is UAE's low-fare national airline has recently announced a special offer to celebrate its National Day in a unique way. The airline is giving a 50 per cent discount on its flight to any destination around the world.
Passengers can avail of the offer on their official website wizzair.com and also on the airline's mobile app. If the offer is availed today by the passengers, then they can travel to their selected destination until 26 March 2022.
Happy 51st National Day, United Arab Emirates! 🇦🇪 We celebrate this special occasion with 5100 seats on selected flights for only 51 AED. Grab your ticket now! ✈️ 👉 https://t.co/AeMNWOslh5 pic.twitter.com/XQJDL7P3SP— Wizz Air (@wizzair) December 2, 2022
The airline will also launch a UAE National Day social media photo competition where the best 50 entrants will win a free return flight ticket to a destination of their choice on their network.
We wish a happy National Day to all of our Emirati passengers! Let's fly the flag of the United Arab Emirates and celebrate together! pic.twitter.com/lSpdU8CYd3— Wizz Air (@wizzair) December 2, 2022
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is currently flying to a bunch of countries around the world- Alexandria (Egypt), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Kutaisi (Georgia), Kyiv (Ukraine), Manama (Bahrain), Moscow (Russia), Muscat (Oman), Odesa (Ukraine), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tel-Aviv (Israel), Tirana (Albania) and Yerevan (Armenia).