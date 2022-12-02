Delhi AIIMS ransomware attack: China involvement suspected, data of VVIPs, celebrities at risk
The personal data of millions of patients in top premier medical institute, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in India's capital New Delhi, is at risk after a ransomware attack on its servers. As per the latest update, the hand of Chinese hackers is suspected behind this attack. Most likely, the dark web, the hidden internet, was used to sell the stolen data. Over 1,600 searches for stolen AIIMS data were found, according to statistics. Details on VVIPs, including politicians and celebrities, are included in the stolen material. The cyber attack, which media reports citing insiders said is likely to have been done by Chinese hackers, specifically targeted five main AIIMS servers.
The staff at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) is now investigating the data leak. But according to representatives of Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO), no data was lost. This is the first time IFSO has dealt with a hacking case. The primary goal of the hackers was to extort money, and more research is being done, as per reports. According to PTI news agency, hackers allegedly demanded a ransom of Rs 200 crore (Rs 20 million) in cryptocurrency. It is anticipated that the data leak discovered last Wednesday early may have affected three-four crore patients.
The emergency, outpatient, inpatient, and laboratory wings' patient care services are now being administered manually because the servers are still down. Additionally, the AIIMS network sanitization is ongoing. The antivirus programmes are being installed on desktops and servers and approximately 1,200 of the 5,000 machines have been secured. According to PTI, 20 out of 50 servers have been inspected, and this work is going on 24/7.
The cyber attack on the AIIMS Delhi has compromised the personal data of millions of patients, including 'VVIPs' such as civil servants and politicians, according to officials aware of the development. AIIMS on Tuesday suspended two junior technicians from the computer IT division. However, no action had been taken against senior officials of the department till now.