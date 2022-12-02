Delhi AIIMS ransomware attack: China involvement suspected, data of VVIPs, celebrities at risk

The personal data of millions of patients in top premier medical institute, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in India's capital New Delhi, is at risk after a ransomware attack on its servers. As per the latest update, the hand of Chinese hackers is suspected behind this attack. Most likely, the dark web, the hidden internet, was used to sell the stolen data. Over 1,600 searches for stolen AIIMS data were found, according to statistics. Details on VVIPs, including politicians and celebrities, are included in the stolen material. The cyber attack, which media reports citing insiders said is likely to have been done by Chinese hackers, specifically targeted five main AIIMS servers.

The staff at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) is now investigating the data leak. But according to representatives of Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO), no data was lost. This is the first time IFSO has dealt with a hacking case. The primary goal of the hackers was to extort money, and more research is being done, as per reports. According to PTI news agency, hackers allegedly demanded a ransom of Rs 200 crore (Rs 20 million) in cryptocurrency. It is anticipated that the data leak discovered last Wednesday early may have affected three-four crore patients.