ugc_banner

Infiltration bid foiled along LoC; arms, ammunition and narcotics recovered

WION
New DelhiWritten By: Idrees LoneUpdated: Dec 02, 2022, 05:40 PM IST

Photograph:(AFP)

Follow Us

Story highlights

During the search operation, security forces recovered arms and ammunition including two AK-74 Rifles, two AK Magazine, 117 rounds, two Pistols and two pistol magazines and 10 packets of suspected contraband.

Security forces foiled an infiltration bid of arms and ammunition and narcotics close to Line of Control in North Kashmir’s Uri Sector. Security forces lead a successful operation and foil an infiltration and smuggling bid of arms and drugs at the Line of Control.

“Arms and ammunition including 2 AK-74 Rifles, 02 AK Magazine, 117 rounds, 2 Pistols and 2 pistol magazines and 10 packets of suspected contraband, recovered,” said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

After receiving an input, Jammu and Kashmir’s Police along with Indian Army lead a search operation in the Rewand Nallah in Kamalkote area of Uri. Security forces suspected a terrorist infiltration along the area. An early warning system was installed by Indian Army and some fires were also fired in the area to sanitize the location.

During the search operation, security forces recovered arms and ammunition including two AK-74 Rifles, two AK Magazine, 117 rounds, two Pistols and two pistol magazines and 10 packets of suspected contraband.

Searches were called off after the recovery of arms and narcotics in the area.

RELATED

India: J&K Police bust extortion racket in South Kashmir, nab five; toy guns & pistols seized

Delhi AIIMS ransomware attack: China involvement suspected, data of VVIPs, celebrities at risk

IRCTC cancels 208 trains today, check full list, how to get refund & save cancellation charges