Brazil vs Cameroon at FIFA World Cup 2022: Match prediction, preview, head-to-head and lineups

For Cameroon to reach the round of 16 from here, it needs to beat Brazil at the Lusail Stadium on Friday. The challenge is huge as Brazil is looking simply unstoppable after having won both of its group stage matches. Cameroon’s chances of reaching the knockout stages are hanging in balance though. The team managed to gather just 1 point from its two previous matches. Now, not only Cameroon needs to win the game against Brazil, it also requires Serbia to beat Switzerland or play a draw in the other match of the group. A Swiss victory will simply shatter Cameroon’s race to the World Cup title.

FIFA World Cup Cameroon vs Brazil match prediction

Brazil is one of the favourites to win the World Cup and has an impressive team at their disposal. Although Cameroon pulled off an incredible comeback against Serbia, they will need to improve their defensive set up before this game. Brazil should be able to win this game because they are the superior team on paper.

Prediction: Brazil to register a 3-1 victory against Cameroon

FIFA World Cup Cameroon vs Brazil head to head

In the six games played between the two teams, Brazil has a strong record against Cameroon and has won five of them, compared to Cameroon's one triumph. Brazil has defeated Cameroon twice in the FIFA World Cup, with their most recent victory coming in 2014 with a convincing 4-1 score.

FIFA World Cup Cameroon vs Brazil predicted lineups

Cameroon : Epassy; Fai, Castelletto, Nkoulou, Tolo; Hongla, Anguissa, Kunde; Aboubakar, Choupo-Moting, Toko Ekambi

Brazil: Alisson; Militao, Marquinhos, Silva, Telles; Casemiro, Guimaraes, Paqueta; Antony, Jesus, Vinicius Jr

Cameroon vs Brazil kick-off time