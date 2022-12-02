Car blast near office of former Afghan PM Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, two militants killed

Two militants were killed on Friday (December 2) during an attack in Kabul, near the office of Hezb-e-Islami—a political party associated with former Prime Minister Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, news agency AFP reported citing four sources.

Ghairat Baheer, who is an official with the Hizb-e-Islami party, told the news agency that two attackers were killed as they tried to enter the Kabul building, which also houses a mosque.

Baheer said: "The car detonated outside, so there was little damage." As per the media reports, Hekmatyar was there in the building but was unhurt. He served as prime minister in the 1990s.

Baheer stated that the militants opened fire at the guards and two of them were injured.

Reports have mentioned that Hekmatyar delivers Friday sermons at his party central office in Kabul.

Obaidullah Muddabir, who is a senior district police officer, also confirmed that two attackers had been killed.

Notably, Muddabir also said he believed the third one, who reportedly escaped, had been captured.

"I am outside the compound... the situation is under control," he said.

He added: "The guards at Hizb-e-Islami office told us that there were three attackers. They killed two while one was injured before they reached the target."

