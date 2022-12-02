Suryakumar Yadav plays like AB de Villiers – Moeen Ali hails world’s best T20I batter

Suryakumar Yadav is ranked the number one T20I batsman in the world, and why not, his performances have been stellar in this format. With his array of shots, he’s not only gathering attention from fans but also from fellow teammates and other cricketers too.

While the former India captain Virat Kohli is often seeing commenting or putting status for SKY, as Surya’s fans often call him, even English all-rounder Moeen Ali has now hailed him the best batsman in T20s. Ali even mentioned Suryakumar’s name in the same breath as that of AB de Villiers – who is regarded as the greatest in white-ball format by many – saying Surya plays like the protean legend.

ALSO READ: Aussie great Ricky Ponting taken to hospital after heart scare during commentary duty in Perth Test

Moeen Ali, while giving an interview to News24 was asked about his views on Suryakumar Yadav, to which he said, “Right now, the best player in T20 cricket. He plays 360 degrees; he plays like AB de Villiers, amazing to watch."

In 2022 itself, Suryakumar’s numbers are mind-blowing. This year he has amassed 1164 runs at a strike rate of 187.43 with two centuries to his name, one of which came against England at Trent Bridge. His second hundred came recently against New Zealand in the T20I series at Mount Maunganui, where he notched up 111 of 51 balls, hitting 11 fours and 7 sixes.

Since making his debut in T20Is last year in March against England, Suryakumar hasn’t looked back. In 42 matches played so far, the right-hander has scored 1408 runs at a strike rate of 180.98 with 12 fifties and two hundreds.