Serbia vs Switzerland at FIFA World Cup 2022: Match prediction, preview, head-to-head and lineups

Serbia is all set to play against Switzerland on Friday at Stadium 974, and the Eagles are aware that they must win to keep hopes of moving on to the knockout rounds alive. Brazil is expected to secure the top spot in group G of the FIFA World Cup 2022. However, the race for the second spot is still on, with Switzerland having an edge over Serbia and Cameroon. A victory in today’s match will get Switzerland a confirmed ticket to the round of 16. For Serbia to qualify, not only it needs to register a victory over Switzerland, but it also requires Cameroon to drop points.

FIFA World Cup Serbia vs Switzerland match prediction

Due to the glaring contrast of styles, this match is quite challenging to determine the winner. Switzerland is going to clash with a highly physical, quick-moving, high-scoring Serbian team, while it itself is a very defensive team with only three shots on goal throughout the competition. The usual outcome is a low overall score with a favourable outcome for the attacking side. So, Serbia might turn out to be the biggest gainer in this match. ‘

Prediction: Serbia to register a 2-1 victory.

FIFA World Cup Serbia vs Switzerland head to head

The two teams have only faced off once in all competitions, during the group stage of the 2018 World Cup. With goals from Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri in the second half, Switzerland overcame a one-goal deficit to win 2-1. Serbia on Friday will look forward to settling the scores with Switzerland.

FIFA World Cup Serbia vs Switzerland predicted lineups

Serbia:

Milinkovic-Savic; Milenkovic, Veljkovic, Pavlovic; Zivkovic, Maksimovic, Lukic, Kostic; Tadic, Milinkovic-Savic, Mitrovic

Switzerland:

Sommer; Widmer, Akanji, Elvedi, Rodriguez; Xhaka, Freuler; Shaqiri, Sow, Vargas; Embolo

Serbia vs Switzerland kick-off time