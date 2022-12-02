Nora Fatehi summoned by ED in money laundering case against conman Sukesh

Bollywood model and dancer Nora Fatehi arrived at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office on Friday in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case that is linked to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The economic intelligence agency ED questioned Nora Fatehi earlier in September as well in the extortion case including another Bollywood celebrity Jacqueline Fernandez.

According to ED, Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez received luxury cars and other expensive gifts from conman Sukesh. Sukesh Chandrashekhar is currently in jail and is accused of cheating various people including high-profile individuals such as the former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife, Aditi Singh.

Also Read | No more standing in long queues, use face as ID on airports with new Digi Yatra roll out

Earlier when Nora Fatehi was summoned by ED she told them that she had no clue about the events that are currently on the radar of ED, "Nora Fatehi says she didn't know that the event where she was invited to in Chennai had links to this crime syndicate. But everything will have to be seen, how were the car and gifts that she had received used. We'll reach a conclusion only with a proper probe".

Who is conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar?

Also known as 'Balaji', conman Sukesh to fulfil his childhood dream of becoming a super-rich man, has duped hundreds of wealthy people, impersonated influential people, and dated several top actresses. Since a woman accused him of extorting Rs 200 crores from her in exchange for bailing out her husband, interesting details about this conman's rags-to-riches story and his colossal collapse came pouring in.

The conman, who is currently being held in a high-security Delhi jail, is facing several cases of corruption and cheating under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Money Laundering Act and has been charged with running an extortion racket, duping people under the guise of giving them a job and facilitating their businesses.

How did Jacqueline and Nora end up in this case?

In her statement to ED, Jacqueline revealed, "I have been speaking to Sukesh since February 2017. In August 2021, he was arrested, after which I never met him. He told me that he is the owner of Sun TV and from the political family of Jayalalithaa".

Also Read | Mumbai Police on front foot after Korean woman harassment case

According to reports, the actress desired to marry Sukesh because he was her ideal man. He was constantly showering her with lavish gifts. Gucci gym wear, Gucci shoes, a Rolex watch, 15 pairs of earrings, 5 Birkin bags, Hermes bangles, and LV bags were reportedly some of the gifts given to the actress. The conman also gave the actress a luxurious mini cooper car. Jacqueline also stated in her statement that her sister received a $150,000 loan from Chandrasekhar.