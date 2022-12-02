‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ trailer teases new kinds of Autobots; watch

It’s time to get ready for Transformers one more time. Paramount Pictures released the first trailer for ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’, the seventh film from the hit franchise.

‘Rise of the Beasts’ will introduce animal-themed Maximals, Predacons and Terrorcons. It will star Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback.

Helmed by director Steven Caple Jr, the film will have Anthony Ramos as an ex-military electronics expert who lives with and supports his family in Brooklyn, while Dominique Fishback plays Elena, an artefact researcher at a museum. Peter Cullen will return to voice Autobots leader Optimus Prime. He is the man behind Prime’s voice since the start of the franchise.

The trailer introduces Optimus Primal, the leader of the Maximals who’s voiced by Ron Perlman and can transform into a gorilla. The two Optimuses meet, and Primal warns Prime of a brand new threat to their world. “

Watch the trailer here:

Additional cast members include Pete Davidson as Mirage, an Autobat who can transform into a Porsche; Sebastian Maniscalco as Wheeljack, who can become a Volkswagen bus; Michelle Yeoh as Airazor, a Maximal who can turn into a falcon; and Liza Koshy as Arcee, an Autobot who can transform into a Ducati 916 motorcycle. The movie also features Rhinox and Cheetor, plus the Terrorcons Scourge, Nightbird and Battletrap.