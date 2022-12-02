Freddy, Qala, Goodbye and more, binge-watch these OTT movies this weekend

OTT has some great stuff on there, movies like Freddy, starring Kartik Aaryan, Goodbye, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna, and Qala, the directorial debut of Babil Khan, among others. From Netflix, to Disney Plus Hotstar to Prime Video and other sites like Voot Select, Lionsgate Play, Zee5, Sony LIV, and others will have you covered. So grab some popcorns and watch these fascinating OTT films and web series. Here's the full list:

Freddy

Freddy, starring Kartik Aaryan, has gained a lot of attention online. Thanks to the intriguing trailer and Kartik gaining 14 kg for the role, the movie is now on everyone's watch list. The journey of Dr. Freddy Ginwala, a reclusive, uneasy, and lonely man who likes playing with model aeroplanes, is followed in the narrative of Freddy. Hardy's only friend is his pet turtle, Hardy. Freddy's distinctive turns, twists, and emotional mayhem will have viewers on the edge of their seats.

Where to watch?

The movie is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar OTT Platform on 2 December, 2022. The movie is directed by Shashanka Ghosh.

Goodbye

Goodbye, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna, is now available on OTT after doing well at the box office. The dysfunctional Bhalla family is the subject of the film, which also stars Neetu Kapoor, Sunil Grover, Pavail Gulati, Ashish Vidyarthi, Elli AvrRam, Sahil Mehta, Shivin Narang, Shayank Shukla, newcomer Abhishekh Khan, and Arun Bali. It is a story that penetrates far into your heart and makes you realise how important your loved ones are and how ups and downs in life are.

The movie Goodbye is available on Netflix OTT Platform. The release date is 2 December and is directed by Vikas Bahl.

Qala

The first movie directed by Babil Khan, Qala, is now available on Netflix. The psychological drama also includes Triptii Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee in addition to Amit Sial, Neer Raao, Avinash Raj Sharma, and Ashish Singh. The story of a teenage playback singer named Qala is told in the late 1930s and early 1940s film "Qala," which is set in that time period. It describes how her tragic history catches up with her just as she is reaching the zenith of her hard-won profession.

Where to watch?

This OTT movie will be released on Netflix on 1 December. The movie is directed by Anvitaa Dutt.

Ace and the Christmas Miracle

This hilarious holiday comedy can be enjoyed by the whole family. After having her "Happily Ever After" broken by an unfair divorce, Amanda (Brande Roderick) must come up with a plan before it's too late to preserve her 10-year-old son Daniel's future.

Where to watch?

This comedy movie will be released by OTT Lionsgate Play on 2 December. This movie will be directed by Asif Akbar.

India Lockdown

India Lockdown is another movie that depicts the bleak truths of civilisation. Everyone touched by the Covid-19 pandemic's early phases in India is highlighted in the movie. The film received positive reviews when it was screened at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The film also discusses impact of COVID on employment, plight of migrant workers, issues faced by sex workers and among others.

Where to watch?

The India Lockdown will be available on OTT Platform ZEE5 on 2 December. The movie is directed by Madhur Bhandarkar.