Aussie great Ricky Ponting taken to hospital after heart scare during commentary duty in Perth Test

On Friday (December 02), former Australian captain Ricky Ponting was rushed to the hospital after suffering a heart scare while on commentary duties during Day 3 of the Perth Test between Australia and West Indies. “Ricky Ponting is unwell and will not be providing commentary for the remainder of today’s coverage,” a Channel 7 spokesperson said via The Daily Telegraph. The former No. 3 batter is part of the commentary panel for Channel 7, also including stalwarts such as Matthew Hayden and ex-Aussie head coach Justin Langer.

As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, Ponting suffered a heart scare but no confirmed details have emerged about his condition. The 47-year-old came out of the Seven's commentary panel on the stroke of lunch after being on-air for as many as 40 minutes. The former Aussie captain was accompanied by close friend Langer to a car and taken to the hospital. After this, he didn't make a return but it is believed that he told his colleagues that he is doing well at the hospital.

Ponting is a legend of the game. He represented Australia in 168 Tests, 375 ODIs and 17 T20Is. He ended with a whopping 13,378 Test runs along with 13,704 and 401 runs in ODIs and T2OIs, respectively. Under him, Australia won the 2003 and 2007 ODI World Cup and also clinched the 2006 and 2009 Champions Trophy titles. He is serving as the head coach of the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the IPL and has led the franchise to the playoffs in IPL 2019, IPL 2021 and to the final in IPL 2020.