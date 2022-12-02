'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3' trailer drops: Gamora returns for one last mission

The Guardians of the Galaxy are back for one last mission. The first trailer for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ dropped today as it explores Bradley Cooper’s character, Rocket Raccoon’s origins and the return of Zoe Saldana’s Gamora.

In the trailer, we get a glimpse of Adam Warlock. He is played by MCU newcomer Will Poulter, who has previously starred in ‘The Maze Runner’, ‘Midsommar’ and ‘Dopesick’. In the comics, Warlock is an all-powerful artificial being created to destroy the Guardians of the Galaxy.

The Guardians land on a new planet in the new film. The planet is full of animal-themed aliens who pelt them with rocks.

‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ will have an emotional ending as reported by fans as Star-Lord is still missing his girlfriend Gamora. The trailer closes with Groot, who’s known for only saying “I am Groot,” finally saying something more like “We are Groot” as he sprouts extra arms and blasts lasers back-to-back with Star-Lord.

Watch the trailer here:

James Gunn is returning to write and direct the third film before leaving the MCU.