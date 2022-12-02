Russia rejects Joe Biden's terms for Ukraine talks, says offensive will continue

Russia has rejected the terms laid down by United States president Joe Biden for Ukraine talks with Vladimir Putin. The Kremlin said that the Russian offensive will continue in Ukraine despite losing some ground and under the present circumstances, they are not ready for any negotiation.

“What did President Biden say in fact? He said that negotiations are possible only after Putin leaves Ukraine,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters according to Reuters.

“The special military operation is continuing,” Peskov said referring to the ongoing conflict.

Earlier, the White House said that Biden will be willing to speak to Putin over the Ukraine issue if Russia is willing to put an end to the military campaign. In his meeting with French President Vladimir Putin, Biden discussed the conflict in Russia and hinted at a possible solution.

“I’m prepared to speak with Mr. Putin if in fact there is an interest in him deciding he’s looking for a way to end the war. He hasn’t done that yet,” Biden told the reporters.

“If that’s the case, in consultation with my French and my NATO friends, I’ll be happy to sit down with Putin to see what he has in mind. He hasn’t done that yet,” he added.

Meanwhile, Putin told the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that the attack on Ukraine’s infrastructure was “inevitable” and accused the western countries of using “destructive policies”.

"Such measures have become a forced and inevitable response to Kyiv's provocative attacks on Russia's civilian infrastructure," the Kremlin said in a statement after the two leaders spoke on phone.