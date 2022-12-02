'Cirkus' trailer out! Ranveer Singh-Rohit Shetty team up for another holiday entertainer

It's the season to be merry and what better than going to the movies to watch a quintessential Bollywood blockbuster? Ranveer Singh collaborates with filmmaker Rohit Shetty for the holiday special 'Cirkus' as they travel back to the 1960s. The two had earlier worked together in 'Simmba' back in 2018.

The trailer of their latest, 'Cirkus' dropped on social media on Friday and it promises to be a laugh riot.

The three minutes long trailer begins with Ranveer, who is known as an electric man and works in a circus. He and Varun Sharma are dealing with doppelganger issues.

The 'Cirkus' world is set in the 1960s. It also gives a glimpse of the electrifying song 'Current laga re'. There is a surprise element of Deepika Padukone being a part of it.

Watch the trailer of 'Cirkus' here: