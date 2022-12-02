Farmgate scandal: Ramaphosa’s future hangs in uncertainty, ‘announcement’ soon, says aide

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is facing tremendous pressure since a probe into the farmgate scandal found evidence of alleged serious misconduct over a large amount of cash being stolen from his game farm, after cash amounting to hundreds of thousands was reported to have been stashed in the sofa cushions of his residence. The president’s attempt to refute the charges backfired when he claimed that the cash amount was in fact proceeds from the sale of buffaloes at his farm.



There were reports that Ramaphosa was inclined to announce his resignation over the scandal even as he strongly denies all charges but the South Africa's presidential spokesperson said that President is still processing the independent panel report and will make an ‘announcement’ at the right time.

"The President appreciates the urgency of this issue. The President appreciates the enormity of this issue, what it means for the country, the stability of the country and government, and as a result of that he is still processing the report," Vincent Magwenya, Presidential Spokesperson said in a media briefing.



"Ramaphosa is also engaging with number of role players and stakeholders across the governing party, different levels of the governing party, its alliance partners. He is engaging broad range of stakeholders," Magwenya added.



"We are in an unprecedented and an extra ordinary moment. Whatever decision the President will make has to be informed for the best interest of the country and that decision cannot be rushed ....President is looking at number of options and in the process of doing that is consulting with number of role players," Magwenya said.

Section 89 of the independent panel that was formed to investigate Phala Phala saga recommended that President Cyril Ramaphosa must be subjected to a parliamentary investigation to determine whether the president violated the law or the constitution.

The panel was appointed by the speaker of the National Assembly to investigate whether there was any evidence of wrongdoing on President Cyril Ramaphosa's part in the Phala Phala saga.



The panel in its report said there exists “prima facie” evidence that he breached anti-corruption laws and that he violated his oath of office.



On June 1, Arthur Fraser, the former head of the State Security Agency laid criminal charges against President Cyril Ramaphosa over an alleged burglary of $4m (about R71.8m) at his Phala Phala, Limpopo game farm in February 2020.



The money was allegedly stuffed in couch cushions in Ramaphosa’s home. He also said that Ramaphosa’s security tracked down the suspects, kidnapped them, paid them off for their silence and concealed the event from the police and the public.



The ANC's National Executive Committee will be meeting on Friday to discuss the way forward. It's the first time members are meeting after the independent panel report.



