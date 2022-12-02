Woman, 72, arrested for switching off roommate's ventilator to stop its ‘annoying noise’

In a shocking incident, a 72-year-old woman was arrested in Germany for allegedly switching off her hospital roommate's ventilator twice in the hospital because she was annoyed by the continuous sound of the machine. According to the reports, the woman turned off the ventilator twice on the evening of November 29 in Germany's south-western city of Mannheim.

After the incident, the woman was detained by the police over the allegation of attempted man-slaughtering.

According to the prosecutors and police, the woman had allegedly switched off her hospital roommate's ventilator, and then even after the staff explained to her the vitality of the machine for the patient, the accused woman again switched it off in the evening.

The Mannheim police and Mannheim public prosecutor’s office issued a joint press release which stated that the ventilator was switched off before 8pm by the woman after she “felt disturbed by the noise coming from the oxygen device”.

“Although the suspect was informed by the hospital staff that the oxygen supply was a vital measure, she is said to have switched off the device again around 9pm,” the press release stated.



