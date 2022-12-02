Vijay Hazare Trophy: Outstanding! Ruturaj Gaikwad attains MASSIVE feat with impressive 108 in final
The 25-year-old has become the first-ever batter to score a century in the quarterfinal, semifinal, and final of a Vijay Hazare Trophy season. Simply unbelievable!
Ruturaj Gaikwad has been on a roll. On Friday (December 02), the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener continued his merry run in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy by slamming an impressive 108 in the tournament finale. At the iconic Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad, Ruturaj slammed his third successive ton in the season during his side Maharashtra's face-off versus Saurashtra in the final.
Earlier, Gaikwad had scored a majestic 149-ball 220 not out in the quarter-final and went on to slam a 126-ball 168 in the semi-finals. Thus, the 25-year-old has become the first-ever batter to score a century in the quarterfinal, semifinal, and final of a Vijay Hazare Trophy season. Simply unbelievable!
While Gaikwad isn't part of India's forthcoming tour of Bangladesh, the right-hander is making the right noise and creating havoc in the domestic arena which certainly isn't going unnoticed. He will surely get a chance soon going by his amazing numbers recently.
Ruturaj Gaikwad in last 10 Vijay Hazare innings:
- 136 (112)
- 154* (143)
- 124 (129)
- 21 (18)
- 168 (132)
- 124* (123)
- 40 (42)
- 220* (149)
- 168 (126)
- 108 (131)
Also read: Vijay Hazare QFs: Ruturaj Gaikwad goes bonkers! CSK batter hits 7 sixes in an over in Maharashtra-UP tie
Gaikwad has also attained the historic feat of scoring the most hundreds in the iconic Vijay Hazare tournament.
Most hundreds in Vijay Hazare Trophy:
12 - RUTURAJ GAIKWAD
11 - Robin Uthappa
11 - Ankit Bawne
Talking about his knock in the final, captain Gaikwad held one end and took his side to a respectable 248-9 in 50 overs, along with contributions from Azim Kazi (37) and Naushad Shaikh (31). He reached the 50-run mark mark in 96 deliveries and got to the triple-figure mark in 125 balls. His innings was laced with 7 fours and 4 sixes. Saurashtra now need 250 to win the title and have started strongly.