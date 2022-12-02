Vijay Hazare Trophy: Outstanding! Ruturaj Gaikwad attains MASSIVE feat with impressive 108 in final

Ruturaj Gaikwad has been on a roll. On Friday (December 02), the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener continued his merry run in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy by slamming an impressive 108 in the tournament finale. At the iconic Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad, Ruturaj slammed his third successive ton in the season during his side Maharashtra's face-off versus Saurashtra in the final.

Earlier, Gaikwad had scored a majestic 149-ball 220 not out in the quarter-final and went on to slam a 126-ball 168 in the semi-finals. Thus, the 25-year-old has become the first-ever batter to score a century in the quarterfinal, semifinal, and final of a Vijay Hazare Trophy season. Simply unbelievable!

While Gaikwad isn't part of India's forthcoming tour of Bangladesh, the right-hander is making the right noise and creating havoc in the domestic arena which certainly isn't going unnoticed. He will surely get a chance soon going by his amazing numbers recently.

Ruturaj Gaikwad in last 10 Vijay Hazare innings:

- 136 (112)

- 154* (143)

- 124 (129)

- 21 (18)

- 168 (132)

- 124* (123)

- 40 (42)

- 220* (149)

- 168 (126)

- 108 (131)

Gaikwad has also attained the historic feat of scoring the most hundreds in the iconic Vijay Hazare tournament.

Most hundreds in Vijay Hazare Trophy:

12 - RUTURAJ GAIKWAD

11 - Robin Uthappa

11 - Ankit Bawne