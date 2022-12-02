Portugal vs. South Korea at FIFA World Cup 2022, match predictions, preview, Head to Head & lineups

South Korea on 24 November drew 0-0 with Uruguay to begin their Group H campaign in FIFA World Cup before losing 3-2 to Ghana on Monday in their second game. At Education City Stadium, Paulo Bento's team came from two goals behind to tie the game at 2-2. However, Mohammed Kudus's second goal of the game in the 68th minute gave Ghana the victory and left them in a strong position to join Portugal in the round of 16. South Korea is tied for third place in the division with one point remaining, although they may still advance to the competition's knockout round. The Tigers of Asia last advanced to the round of 16 in 2010, while their most recent two World Cup appearances ended at the group stage.

South Korea vs. Portugal head to head at FIFA World Cup 2022

Portugal is going to have a difficult time in this game since South Korea will have to put in a lot of effort to win. There is little doubt that Bento's team is capable of winning, but Portugal has the better team overall, thus we anticipate that they will advance to nine points in the group.

Given the caliber of their opponents, it was always going to be difficult for The Tigers of Asia to advance from this group, but they are still in the running at this point, and the fact that Portugal has already qualified may work in their favour on Friday. Portugal's win or a draw in this game would ensure first place in the group. Cristiano Ronaldo became the first male player to score in five World Cups as Santos' team defeated Ghana 3-2 in their opening World Cup encounter.

Bruno Fernandes scored twice for Portugal in a 2-0 victory over Uruguay on Monday to guarantee their place in the tournament's final 16 round. The squad leads the section going into the last matchday, three points ahead of second-placed Ghana, who are in a strong position to clinch the second qualifying spot.

South Korea predicted lineup: Seung-gyu; Young-gwon, Jin-su, Moon-hwan, Min-jae; In-beom, Woo-young; Woo-yeong, Chang-hoon, Heung-min; Gue-sung