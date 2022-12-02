Abu Dhabi T10 League: New York Strikers vs Team Abu Dhabi match prediction, livestream details
Abu Dhabi T10 League: The third match on Friday, December 2, will be played between New York Strikers and Team Abu Dhabi. The match will go live at 22:00 IST and 20:30 GST. As per predictions, New York Strikers will defeat Team Abu Dhabi
The 28th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 will be played between New York Strikers and Team Abu Dhabi at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Friday, December 2. In their most recent match, the New York Strikers defeated the Delhi Bulls to earn their fifth straight victory. With seven wickets and two balls left, captain Kieron Pollard hit 26* off of just seven balls, while Azam Khan scored 37 off of 22 to help their team achieve the 113-run target. They have 10 points from their first six games, which puts them in first place heading into the final game. Speaking of Team Abu Dhabi, it defeated the Bangla Tigers by an impressive margin of eight wickets in their most recent match, moving up to second place in the standings with nine points and securing their spot in the top four this year.
New York Strikers vs Team Abu Dhabi match details
The match between New York Strikers and Team Abu Dhabi of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 will be played on Friday, December 2, 2022 at 22:00 IST and 20:30 GST. The venue of the match is Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.
New York Strikers vs Team Abu Dhabi match prediction
Both teams will be eager to end the league stages on a victorious note and carry that momentum ahead because they have already qualified for the playoffs. The Strikers have proved their mettle throughout the competition, winning five of their first six games. The table-toppers appear to be a well-oiled machine and should be successful on Friday.
Prediction: New York Strikers likely to win the match.
New York Strikers vs Team Abu Dhabi predicted line-ups:
New York Strikers:
Eoin Morgan, Paul Stirling, Muhammad Waseem, Azam Khan (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Matiullah Khan, Jordan Thompson, Rashid Khan, Stuart Binny, Akeal Hosein, Kesrick Williams.
Team Abu Dhabi:
Chris Lynn (c), Alex Hales, Alishan Sharafu, Brandon Kind, James Vince, Kamran Atta (wk), Fabian Allen, Adil Rashid, Peter Hatzoglou, Naveen-ul-Haq, Andrew Tye.
Where to watch New York Strikers vs Team Abu Dhabi match, live stream details
The match can be viewed on Television on these channels: Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex HD, Rishtey Cineplex.
The match live stream will be available on Voot and Jio Cinema app.
New York Strikers vs Team Abu Dhabi points table standing
New York Strikers are currently sitting right at the top of the points table, after having won 5 matches out of total 6 matches played. They have scored 10 points with an NRR of 0.447. Team Abu Dhabi is sitting on the second spot, after having won 4 matches out of 6 played. Their one match ended in a draw, taking their points to a total of 9 with an NRR of 0.629.