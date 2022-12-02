Post ICBM test, US and Asian allies impose new sanctions on North Korea

The United States, South Korea and Japan on Thursday (December 1) imposed fresh sanctions on North Korean officials connected to the country's weapons programme. The sanctions have come after Pyongyang's latest and largest intercontinental ballistic missile test last month. The US Treasury Department on Thursday named the sanctioned individuals. They are: Jon Il Ho, Yu Jin, and Kim Su Gil. The European Union has already imposed sanctions on them.

The South Korean foreign ministry has also put sanctions on seven other individuals, including a Singaporean and a Taiwanese, and eight entities. The US already has them under sanctions.

Japan also designated an individual and three entities, including the Lazarus Group suspected of carrying out cyberattacks, for new sanctions, Japan's foreign ministry said.

China and Russia have blocked recent efforts to impose more United Nations sanctions. The countries say that instead of imposing sanctions, they should be eased to spur talks and avoid humanitarian harm. That has left Washington to focus on trilateral efforts with South Korea and Japan, as well as European partners.

The latest sanctions follow an ICBM test by North Korea on November 18, part of a record-breaking spate of more than 60 missile launches this year, and amid concerns that it may be about to resume nuclear weapons testing, which has been suspended since 2017.

A US treasury department statement said Jon Il Ho and Yu Jin played major roles in the development of weapons of mass destruction while serving as vice director and director, respectively, of the North Korea's Munitions Industry Department.

It said Kim Su Gil served as director of the Korean People's Army General Political Bureau from 2018 to 2021 and oversaw implementation of decisions related to the weapon of mass destruction (WMD) programme.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.