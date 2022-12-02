After Korean woman harassment case, Mumbai Police updates Nirbhaya Squad guidelines

Mumbai Police has taken swift action after the Korean woman molestation case by setting a new protocol for the Nirbhaya squad. According to media reports, the QR codes will be installed at different places in the city that are considered sensitive for women.

In a recent case, a Korean vlogger was harassed by two men in Khar, Mumbai while she was live streaming a video on the street.

Watch Korean Woman Video

Last night on stream, there was a guy who harassed me. I tried my best not to escalate the situation and leave because he was with his friend. And some people said that it was initiated by me being too friendly and engaging the conversation. Makes me think again about streaming. https://t.co/QQvXbOVp9F — Mhyochi in 🇮🇳 (@mhyochi) November 30, 2022 ×

The technical feature of QR codes will be installed to oversee the robustness of the Nirbhaya patrolling squad. Every time a Nirbhaya squad passes through the QR code spots while patrolling, they will have to scan the QR code that will send a real-time update about the patrol vans. This will ensure a quick response so that anyone in distress can be helped immediately.