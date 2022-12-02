WATCH: Japan's controversial goal vs Spain that led to Germany's FIFA World Cup elimination

FIFA World Cup 2022 edition is living up to expectations. With the group stage encounters set to end on Friday (December 02), the focus is now on the Round of 16. Before the next round kick-off, on Saturday (December 03), Japan stunned one and all to top their group after beating 2010 winners Spain in a riveting clash, at the Khalifa International Stadium, to win 2-1.

With this win, Japan not only confirmed a slot in Round of 16 but also ended as the toppers of Group E. In a group comprising two former champions in the form of Germany and Spain, the Japanese side have stunned one and all with their spirited display to beat both the heavyweights and enter the last 16. After beating Germany 2-1, the Samurai Blue lost 1-0 to Costa Rica and had to win versus Spain to progress ahead. For the second time in three matches in this edition, Japan made a comeback after being a goal down to emerge on top of a former World Cup winner.

Being 1-0 down in the first half, Japan struck twice but the second and final goa, from Ao Tanaka, made heads turn. Courtesy of many videos on social media platforms, many spotted that Kaoru Mitoma couldn't keep the ball inside the field of play before he passed it to Tanaka, who struck and gave his side a much-needed lead that proved to be decisive. Here's the video of the controversial goal:

Why VAR allowed Japan's second goal?

Perfect explanation for people that were saying the ball went out for the Japan goal pic.twitter.com/Sg1WjmK291

Can #VAR just explain this ? I was on the understanding that if the ball goes over the line then it's out . When did they change the rule . pic.twitter.com/MpsnIZ9XPQ

It is to be noted that Germany would've advanced had Japan lost or drawn their game versus the Spaniards, who also qualified despite defeat versus the Samurai Blue. Germans would've entered the Round of 16 had they won by a margin of two goals versus Costa Rica. The star-studded Germans had beaten Costa Rica 4-2 but have still bowed out due to inferior goal difference. Had Japan's second goal been ruled out, Germans may have qualified (on +1 goal difference) for the next round but will now return home after failing to get past the group stage for the second time in a row in the World Cup.